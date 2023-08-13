River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,360 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.29 and a 200-day moving average of $321.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.