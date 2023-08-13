Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,363,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,223,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

