Royal Bank of Canada Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Energizer Stock Up 2.2 %

ENR stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

