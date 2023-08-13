Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.