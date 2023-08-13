Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,904 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 259,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,469,316 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $248,077,000 after buying an additional 998,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -422.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.