Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.60 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after acquiring an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
