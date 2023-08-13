Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.40 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.