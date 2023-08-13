Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.58 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Ingredion worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

