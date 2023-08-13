Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,138,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

