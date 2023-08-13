Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 106,857 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $34,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 149,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 24.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

