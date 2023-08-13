Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 109,259 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of AECOM worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 28.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in AECOM by 19.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 680,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

