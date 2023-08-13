Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 56,784 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

