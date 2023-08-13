Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Kosmos Energy worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

