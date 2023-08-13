Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $31,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

