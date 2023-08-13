Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,694 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

