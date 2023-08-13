Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,897 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $225.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.68 and a 200 day moving average of $216.10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

