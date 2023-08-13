Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 128,787 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

