Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,324,789 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $36,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

