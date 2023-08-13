Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 186,662 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

