Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,373 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 135,493 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.06) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

