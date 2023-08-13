Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $341,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

