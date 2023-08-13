Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after buying an additional 311,627 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.85 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

