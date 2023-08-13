Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,792 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

