SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,255 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,645,000 after purchasing an additional 257,875 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,116,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 817,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

