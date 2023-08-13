Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

