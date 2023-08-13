Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.