Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

