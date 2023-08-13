Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $383.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

