Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

