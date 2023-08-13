The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.