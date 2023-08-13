The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $3.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Olaplex Stock Performance

OLPX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $18,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 956,724.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 3,501,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

