The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $37,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 134,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

