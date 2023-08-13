The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $129.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

