Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 855.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,231 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

