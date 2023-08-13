Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,914,000.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TTP stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.