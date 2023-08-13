Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.