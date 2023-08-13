Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

