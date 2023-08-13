Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $443.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

