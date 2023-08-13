US Bancorp DE Acquires 110,547 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

