US Bancorp DE Buys 111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $661.78 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

