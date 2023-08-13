US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $105.05 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.