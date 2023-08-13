US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sysco were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

