US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

