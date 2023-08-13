US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

