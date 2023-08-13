US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $296.18 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

