US Bancorp DE Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 622,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 131,737 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 326,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,796 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

