US Bancorp DE Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

