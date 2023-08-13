US Bancorp DE Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

NYSE:AJG opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $226.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

