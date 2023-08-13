US Bancorp DE Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $211.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

