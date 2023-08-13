US Bancorp DE Has $23.36 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

